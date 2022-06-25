Scenery of Arxan National Forest Park in Inner Mongolia
Photo taken on June 24, 2022 shows the scenery of the Arxan National Forest Park, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)
Aerial photo taken on June 24, 2022 shows the scenery of the Arxan National Forest Park, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Aerial panoramic photo taken on June 24, 2022 shows the Wusulangzi Lake in the Arxan National Forest Park, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)
Aerial photo taken on June 24, 2022 shows the scenery of the Arxan National Forest Park, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)
Photo taken on June 24, 2022 shows the scenery of the Arxan National Forest Park, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Photo taken on June 24, 2022 shows the scenery of the Arxan National Forest Park, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Aerial photo taken on June 24, 2022 shows the scenery of the Arxan National Forest Park, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Aerial photo taken on June 24, 2022 shows the scenery of Tuofengling Tianchi (Heavenly Lake) in the Arxan National Forest Park, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Aerial photo taken on June 24, 2022 shows the scenery of Arxan Tianchi (Heavenly Lake) in the Arxan National Forest Park, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)
Aerial panoramic photo taken on June 24, 2022 shows the scenery of Arxan Tianchi (Heavenly Lake) in the Arxan National Forest Park, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)
Aerial photo taken on June 24, 2022 shows the scenery of Dujuan Lake in the Arxan National Forest Park, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Photos
Related Stories
- Scenery of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia
- Scenery of Ulan Mod grassland in N China's Inner Mongolia
- Pic story: national intangible inheritor of Chagaanyidee in Inner Mongolia
- New Party chief for Inner Mongolia appointed
- Senior Chinese official stresses ethnic unity, development in Inner Mongolia
- China's Inner Mongolia sees robust export growth in Q1
- Endangered great bustards make spring journey back to nature reserve in N China's Inner Mongolia
- Salix planting underway at eco-tourism area in Inner Mongolia
- Migrant birds seen at Juyanhai wetland, Inner Mongolia
- Tumuji National Nature Reserve in NW China an important "transit station" for migratory birds
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.