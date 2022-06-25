Scenery of Arxan National Forest Park in Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 10:08, June 25, 2022

Photo taken on June 24, 2022 shows the scenery of the Arxan National Forest Park, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

Aerial photo taken on June 24, 2022 shows the scenery of the Arxan National Forest Park, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Aerial panoramic photo taken on June 24, 2022 shows the Wusulangzi Lake in the Arxan National Forest Park, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

Aerial photo taken on June 24, 2022 shows the scenery of the Arxan National Forest Park, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

Photo taken on June 24, 2022 shows the scenery of the Arxan National Forest Park, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Photo taken on June 24, 2022 shows the scenery of the Arxan National Forest Park, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Aerial photo taken on June 24, 2022 shows the scenery of the Arxan National Forest Park, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Aerial photo taken on June 24, 2022 shows the scenery of Tuofengling Tianchi (Heavenly Lake) in the Arxan National Forest Park, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Aerial photo taken on June 24, 2022 shows the scenery of Arxan Tianchi (Heavenly Lake) in the Arxan National Forest Park, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

Aerial panoramic photo taken on June 24, 2022 shows the scenery of Arxan Tianchi (Heavenly Lake) in the Arxan National Forest Park, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

Aerial photo taken on June 24, 2022 shows the scenery of Dujuan Lake in the Arxan National Forest Park, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)