Panda twins celebrate 2nd birthday in Chengdu

Xinhua) 09:11, July 05, 2022

Giant panda twins He Hua (R) and He Ye enjoy a special birthday "cake" at the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 4, 2022. Sister and brother panda twins He Hua and He Ye celebrated their second birthday in Chengdu on Monday. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

