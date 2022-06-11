Chongqing Zoo holds birthday party for giant pandas

Xinhua) 10:22, June 11, 2022

A giant panda plays during a birthday party at the Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 10, 2022. The Chongqing Zoo held a birthday party for two one-year-old giant pandas named Xingxing, Chenchen, and four three-year-old giant pandas Shuangshuang, Chongchong, Xixi, Qingqing respectively. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Giant pandas play during their birthday party at the Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Giant pandas enjoy food during their birthday party at the Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Breeders take care of giant pandas during their birthday party at the Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Giant pandas play during their birthday party at the Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Breeders take care of giant pandas during their birthday party at the Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Breeders take care of giant pandas during their birthday party at the Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A giant panda enjoys food during a birthday party at the Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Giant pandas enjoy food during their birthday party at the Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Giant pandas enjoy food during their birthday party at the Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A giant panda plays during a birthday party at the Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Giant pandas enjoy food during their birthday party at the Chongqing Zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

