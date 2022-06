We Are China

Giant panda eats bamboo shoots

(People's Daily App) 10:17, June 01, 2022

Giant panda An An immerses himself in dinner at the Qinling Giant Panda Wildlife Training Base in Foping.

Bamboo harvest season has begun at Foping in Hanzhong, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

(Video source: Shaanxi Media Convergence; Compiled by Meng Gaohan)

