Panda twins in Madrid make first public appearance

Xinhua) 07:57, March 22, 2022

Queen Sofia (3rd L, Rear) of Spain, Chinese Ambassador to Spain Wu Haitao (2nd R, Rear), Mayor of Madrid Jose Luis Almeida (1st R, Rear), and Madrid's Regional President Isabel Diaz Ayuso (3rd R, Rear), attend an event at Madrid Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, Spain, on March 21, 2022.(Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

The twins, born to Hua Zuiba, a female panda and her partner Bing Xing last September, are now about six months old and set to be the zoo's main attraction.

MADRID, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Giant panda twins "You You" and "Jiu Jiu" born in Madrid Zoo Aquarium made their first public appearance here on Monday.

Queen Sofia of Spain, accompanied by Chinese Ambassador Wu Haitao, Mayor of Madrid Jose Luis Almeida, and Madrid's Regional President Isabel Diaz Ayuso, visited the Zoo Aquarium. The event coincided with the opening ceremony of the zoo's 50th anniversary celebrations.

Photo taken on Sept. 6, 2021 shows two newborn panda cubs in Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, Spain. (Zoo Aquarium de Madrid/Handout via Xinhua)

In his speech, Ambassador Wu highlighted the good relationship between China and Spain, saying that pandas "represent the friendship and cultural exchanges between China and Spain" and that the cubs' names "symbolize best wishes for friendship."

He said that 2023 will "mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Spain," and that this anniversary would be "a good opportunity to jointly take the strategic partnership to a new level."

Giant panda twins are seen at Madrid Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, Spain, on March 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Luis Almeida said that "thanks to zoos and conservation centers around the world, the threat level for pandas has been reduced in recent years."

Diaz Ayuso highlighted the role the zoo plays "in the conservation of endangered species, which is essential to promoting biodiversity and animal protection."

