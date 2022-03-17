In pics: launch event of Xiaomi in Madrid

Xinhua) 09:03, March 17, 2022

People try the newly released products of Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi during the new products launch event of Xiaomi in Madrid, Spain, March 15, 2022. Several products including new flagship Xiaomi 12 were released during the launch event of Xiaomi here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Photo taken on March 15, 2022 shows the newly released products of Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi during the new products launch event of Xiaomi in Madrid, Spain. Several products including new flagship Xiaomi 12 were released during the launch event of Xiaomi here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

People try the newly released products of Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi during the new products launch event of Xiaomi in Madrid, Spain, March 15, 2022. Several products including new flagship Xiaomi 12 were released during the launch event of Xiaomi here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Photo taken on March 15, 2022 shows the new products launch event of Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi in Madrid, Spain. Several products including new flagship Xiaomi 12 were released during the launch event of Xiaomi here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

People visit the new products launch event of Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi in Madrid, Spain, March 15, 2022. Several products including new flagship Xiaomi 12 were released during the launch event of Xiaomi here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

