Snapshot of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

Xinhua) 08:21, March 03, 2022

People get information of electronic devices at the Oppo stand at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, March 2, 2022.

A woman tries VR glasses at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, March 2, 2022.

A man tries VR HaptX gloves and glasses at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, March 2, 2022.

Visitors watch an immersive 360 holographic show at Barcelona Looks Up stand at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, March 2, 2022. The 2022 edition of the Mobile World Congress opened its doors on Feb. 28, for a four-day event that is expected to host between 40,000 and 60,000 people.

People watch a demo of Boston Dynamics SPOT at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, March 2, 2022.

People walk past Samsung's pavilion at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, March 2, 2022.

A visitor is seen at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, March 2, 2022.

A man experiences a driving simulator at Dell stand at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, March 2, 2022.

A man wears a VR HaptX Gloves and glasses at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, March 2, 2022.

