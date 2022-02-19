Chinese phone maker Xiaomi launches new smartphones in Kenya

Xinhua) 11:17, February 19, 2022

NAIROBI, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese phone maker Xiaomi on Friday launched the Redmi Note 11 Series in the Kenyan market, pushing forward the legacy of Redmi Note Series with three all-new devices: Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11.

Zhang Yi, Xiaomi Kenya General Manager, said the Redmi Note 11 series brings upgrades to its camera system, charging speed and display, making flagship-level smartphone performance more accessible to customers.

"All the variants of Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 will be available in the market immediately but Redmi Note 11 Pro variants will be available from early March," Zhang said in a statement issued in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

He said the company kicked off the Redmi Note 11 Series challenges last week by launching a campaign song and inviting people to participate in the music and dance challenge on TikTok and Instagram.

"In the coming weeks the brand will pose various challenges -- Fitness, Drip, Photography and Football -- daring the fans to rise to the challenge," Zhang said.

The smartphones will be available starting from 19,999 shillings (about 176 U.S. dollars) to 308 dollars depending on specification.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)