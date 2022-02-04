Chinese brand Xiaomi ranks 1st by shipment in Indian smartphone market

Xinhua) 18:20, February 04, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese tech giant Xiaomi took the lead by shipment and market share in the Indian smartphone market in 2021, said an industry report.

It shipped 40.5 million smartphones to India, occupying 25 percent of the market share, data from the technology market research firm Canalys showed.

Samsung followed up with 30.1 million units and a market share of 19 percent, while Chinese brand Vivo came in third with 25.7 million units.

The smartphone market in India achieved 162 million shipments last year, up 12 percent year on year.

