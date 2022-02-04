Home>>
Chinese brand Xiaomi ranks 1st by shipment in Indian smartphone market
(Xinhua) 18:20, February 04, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese tech giant Xiaomi took the lead by shipment and market share in the Indian smartphone market in 2021, said an industry report.
It shipped 40.5 million smartphones to India, occupying 25 percent of the market share, data from the technology market research firm Canalys showed.
Samsung followed up with 30.1 million units and a market share of 19 percent, while Chinese brand Vivo came in third with 25.7 million units.
The smartphone market in India achieved 162 million shipments last year, up 12 percent year on year.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese brand Xiaomi overtakes Apple to lead wearable band market: report
- China's Xiaomi opens 1st brick-and-mortar store in Saudi Arabia
- China's tech giant Xiaomi inaugurates factory in Istanbul: media
- My battle with coronavirus: saving Xiaomi the stranded cat
- China's electronics giant Xiaomi sells smart TVs in Israel
- World’s first pre-installed earthquake warning system released in Chengdu
- Feature: Xiaomi's success in India, showcase of closer China-India ties
- China's Xiaomi unveils 5G smartphone in Barcelona on eve of MWC
- Xiaomi aims to upgrade its smartphone offerings
- Xiaomi aims for the top spot in European market
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.