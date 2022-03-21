Fallas festival celebrated in Valencia, Spain

Xinhua) 10:06, March 21, 2022

Giant dolls are set on fire during the Fallas Festival celebrations in Valencia, Spain, on March 19, 2022. The Fallas Festival is a traditional celebration with exhibition of gigantic dolls, well-dressed parades and fireworks in the city of Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)

A person takes part in a fire parade during the Fallas Festival celebrations in Valencia, Spain, on March 19, 2022. The Fallas Festival is a traditional celebration with exhibition of gigantic dolls, well-dressed parades and fireworks in the city of Valencia, Spain. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

A giant doll is set on fire during the Fallas Festival celebrations in Valencia, Spain, on March 19, 2022. The Fallas Festival is a traditional celebration with exhibition of gigantic dolls, well-dressed parades and fireworks in the city of Valencia, Spain. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

People take part in a fire parade during the Fallas Festival celebrations in Valencia, Spain, on March 19, 2022. The Fallas Festival is a traditional celebration with exhibition of gigantic dolls, well-dressed parades and fireworks in the city of Valencia, Spain. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

A giant doll is set on fire during the Fallas Festival celebrations in Valencia, Spain, on March 19, 2022. The Fallas Festival is a traditional celebration with exhibition of gigantic dolls, well-dressed parades and fireworks in the city of Valencia, Spain. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

People watch giant dolls during the Fallas Festival celebrations in Valencia, Spain, on March 19, 2022. The Fallas Festival is a traditional celebration with exhibition of gigantic dolls, well-dressed parades and fireworks in the city of Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)

A person takes part in a fire parade during the Fallas Festival celebrations in Valencia, Spain, on March 19, 2022. The Fallas Festival is a traditional celebration with exhibition of gigantic dolls, well-dressed parades and fireworks in the city of Valencia, Spain. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

People wait to burn giant dolls during the Fallas Festival celebrations in Valencia, Spain, on March 19, 2022. The Fallas Festival is a traditional celebration with exhibition of gigantic dolls, well-dressed parades and fireworks in the city of Valencia, Spain. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)