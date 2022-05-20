Infrared cameras capture wild giant panda roaming in SW China’s Sichuan

People's Daily Online) 18:13, May 20, 2022

Photo taken by an infrared camera shows a wild giant panda in southwest China’s Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of Deyang Bureau of the Giant Panda National Park)

A charmingly naive wild giant panda, which is under first-class state protection in China, was captured on infrared cameras positioned on Jiudingshan Mountain in the Deyang section of the Giant Panda National Park, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, Red Star News reported on May 20.

The video clips of the wild giant panda ambling around and rubbing its body against a stone were found when staff members at the Deyang Bureau of the Giant Panda National Park were collating infrared camera data in recent days.

Judging from the video clips, the giant panda is about 4 years old and is in good health, according to the bureau.

Photo taken by an infrared camera shows a wild giant panda in southwest China’s Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of Deyang Bureau of the Giant Panda National Park)

This is the fifth time that footage of wild giant pandas has been captured on infrared cameras in the Deyang section of the Giant Panda National Park since 2019, which fully demonstrates that the building of the national park has effectively realized the authenticity and integrity of ecosystem protection in the national park’s Deyang section, having achieved effective results for the protection of those species with smaller populations living on Jiudingshan Mountain.

Footage of four other animal species under first-class state protection, including Sichuan snub-nosed monkeys, and seven animal species under second-class state protection in China was also discovered on infrared cameras this time.

Photo taken by an infrared camera shows Sichuan snub-nosed monkeys in southwest China’s Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of Deyang Bureau of the Giant Panda National Park)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)