Cute panda cub rests in the tree
(Ecns.cn) 15:19, April 27, 2022
A giant panda cub rests in a tree at Dujiangyan Base of China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 26, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
