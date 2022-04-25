In pics: giant pandas in Wolong National Nature Reserve
A giant panda eats at Shenshuping base of China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas in Wolong National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
Giant pandas are seen at Shenshuping base of China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas in Wolong National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
A giant panda is seen at Shenshuping base of China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas in Wolong National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
A giant panda is seen at Shenshuping base of China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas in Wolong National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 24, 2022. (Photo by Chen Juwei/Xinhua)
A giant panda is seen at Shenshuping base of China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas in Wolong National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 24, 2022. (Photo by Chen Juwei/Xinhua)
A giant panda climbs a trunk at Shenshuping base of China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas in Wolong National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
A giant panda is seen at Shenshuping base of China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas in Wolong National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
A giant panda climbs a trunk at Shenshuping base of China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas in Wolong National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
A giant panda climbs a trunk at Shenshuping base of China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas in Wolong National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
A giant panda climbs a tree at Shenshuping base of China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas in Wolong National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
Related Stories
