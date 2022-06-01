Giant panda Sheng Yi is 1 year old

Giant panda cub Sheng Yi plays as celebrating its first birthday at the Giant Panda Conservation Center of Zoo Negara near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 (Xinhua) -- One-year-old giant panda Sheng Yi just had a special "cake" at her birthday "party" on Tuesday at the Giant Panda Conservation Center of Zoo Negara in Malaysia.

Tuesday also marks the 48th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia.

