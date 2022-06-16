Newly built Chengdu Natural History Museum ready to open
A 22-meter-long Mamenchisaurus skeleton, one of the largest sauropods dinosaurs found in China is on display in the Chengdu Natural History Museum, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 15, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
The Chengdu Natural History Museum has completed all procedures to host exhibitions soon. The museum involves six exhibition halls of different themes including geological environment, mineral resources, and dinosaur fossils, covering a total area of 17,005 square meters.
Giant panda fossils are on show in the Chengdu Natural History Museum, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 15, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
A dinosaur skeleton is on show in the Chengdu Natural History Museum, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
The interior view of the Chengdu Natural History Museum, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 15, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
A fish fossil is on show in the Chengdu Natural History Museum, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 15, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
Collections are exhibited in the Chengdu Natural History Museum, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 15, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
Collections are exhibited in the Chengdu Natural History Museum, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 15, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
Visitors views collections in the Chengdu Natural History Museum, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 15, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
Visitors views collections in the Chengdu Natural History Museum, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 15, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
