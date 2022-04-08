Home>>
Newly built bridge in Chengdu attracts visitors
(Ecns.cn) 11:14, April 08, 2022
A woman takes photos on the newly build bridge in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 7, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
Located on Xituan road expressway, the bridge is 1,037 meters long and looks like a row of macarons with dazzling colors.
