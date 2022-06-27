In pics: summer pasture in Hulun Buir, Inner Mongolia
A herd of cattle and sheep graze on the summer pasture in Xin Barag Zuoqi of Hulun Buir City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Bei He)
A herdsman grazes cattle and sheep on the summer pasture in Xin Barag Zuoqi of Hulun Buir City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)
Photo taken on June 26, 2022 shows the landscape of the summer pasture in Xin Barag Zuoqi of Hulun Buir City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)
Aerial photo taken on June 26, 2022 shows a herd of cattle on the summer pasture in Xin Barag Zuoqi of Hulun Buir City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Aerial photo taken on June 26, 2022 shows a herd of sheep on the summer pasture in Xin Barag Zuoqi of Hulun Buir City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Aerial photo taken on June 26, 2022 shows the landscape of the summer pasture in Xin Barag Zuoqi of Hulun Buir City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)
A herdsman grazes cattle and sheep on the summer pasture in Xin Barag Zuoqi of Hulun Buir City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Bei He)
