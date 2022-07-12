We Are China

View of Guangzong Temple in Araxan Left Banner, N China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 16:00, July 12, 2022

Aerial photo taken on July 11, 2022 shows the Guangzong Temple in Araxan Left Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Photo taken on July 11, 2022 shows the Guangzong Temple in Araxan Left Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Aerial photo taken on July 11, 2022 shows the Guangzong Temple in Araxan Left Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

