China inaugurates second national botanical garden

Xinhua) 08:21, July 12, 2022

Aerial photo taken on July 11, 2022 shows a view of South China National Botanical Garden in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. China's second national botanical garden South China National Botanical Garden was officially inaugurated here Monday, after the country's first was unveiled in its capital city Beijing in April of this year. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A staff member takes pictures of plants samples at South China National Botanical Garden in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, July 4, 2022. China's second national botanical garden South China National Botanical Garden was officially inaugurated here Monday, after the country's first was unveiled in its capital city Beijing in April of this year. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A staff member sorts out plants samples at South China National Botanical Garden in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, July 4, 2022. China's second national botanical garden South China National Botanical Garden was officially inaugurated here Monday, after the country's first was unveiled in its capital city Beijing in April of this year. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Photo taken on July 11, 2022 shows giant water lilies at South China National Botanical Garden in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. China's second national botanical garden South China National Botanical Garden was officially inaugurated here Monday, after the country's first was unveiled in its capital city Beijing in April of this year. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Photo taken on July 11, 2022 shows the South China National Botanical Garden in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. China's second national botanical garden South China National Botanical Garden was officially inaugurated here Monday, after the country's first was unveiled in its capital city Beijing in April of this year. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A staff member conducts a proliferation operation on paphiopedilum at South China National Botanical Garden in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province on July 4, 2022. China's second national botanical garden South China National Botanical Garden was officially inaugurated here Monday, after the country's first was unveiled in its capital city Beijing in April of this year. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A staff member checks on test-tube plantlets at South China National Botanical Garden in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province on July 4, 2022. China's second national botanical garden South China National Botanical Garden was officially inaugurated here Monday, after the country's first was unveiled in its capital city Beijing in April of this year. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Aerial photo taken on July 11, 2022 shows a view of South China National Botanical Garden in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. China's second national botanical garden South China National Botanical Garden was officially inaugurated here Monday, after the country's first was unveiled in its capital city Beijing in April of this year. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A staff member stamps plants samples with a serial number at South China National Botanical Garden in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province on July 4, 2022. China's second national botanical garden South China National Botanical Garden was officially inaugurated here Monday, after the country's first was unveiled in its capital city Beijing in April of this year. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A staff member introduces a national key protected wild plant at South China National Botanical Garden in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province on July 4, 2022. China's second national botanical garden South China National Botanical Garden was officially inaugurated here Monday, after the country's first was unveiled in its capital city Beijing in April of this year. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

