China's second national botanical garden opens, in Guangzhou

(People's Daily App) 16:15, July 11, 2022

The South China National Botanical Garden, China's second such preserve, opened to the public Monday in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province.

So far, 36 species of rare and endangered plants, including Camellia azalea, Michelia guangdongensis and Dunnia sinensis, have returned to the wild thanks to this botanical garden.

