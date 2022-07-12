South China tiger cub makes public debut at breeding base in E China

Xinhua) 09:41, July 12, 2022

A cub of South China tiger is seen at a breeding base of South China Tiger in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 11, 2022. This female cub, born on April 29, 2022, is in good health condition, and made its public debut on Monday. (Photo by Hang Xingwei/Xinhua)

