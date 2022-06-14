Home>>
Bengal tiger cubs make debut at Bangladesh National Zoo in Dhaka
(Xinhua) 13:28, June 14, 2022
Two Bengal tiger cubs are seen with their mother at the Bangladesh National Zoo in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 13, 2022.
The zoo has recently welcomed the cubs including one white cub.
The cubs are now about two and a half months old, and still reliant on their mother's milk. (Xinhua)
