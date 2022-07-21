Scenery of grassland in N China's Inner Mongolia
A herd of horses forage on the grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
Photo taken on July 19, 2022 shows the grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
Aerial photo taken on July 19, 2022 shows a river in the grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
Two young people walk by a river in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
Photo taken on July 19, 2022 shows the grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ren Junchuan)
Aerial photo taken on July 19, 2022 shows a view of the grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
Aerial photo taken on July 19, 2022 shows the grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
Tourists camp by a river in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
