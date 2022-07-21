We Are China

Scenery of grassland in N China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 09:00, July 21, 2022

A herd of horses forage on the grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Photo taken on July 19, 2022 shows the grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Aerial photo taken on July 19, 2022 shows a river in the grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Two young people walk by a river in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Photo taken on July 19, 2022 shows the grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ren Junchuan)

Aerial photo taken on July 19, 2022 shows a view of the grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Aerial photo taken on July 19, 2022 shows a view of the grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Aerial photo taken on July 19, 2022 shows the grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Tourists camp by a river in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)