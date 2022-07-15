Home>>
Riyue Bay in south China’s Hainan becomes surfing mecca for Chinese youngsters looking for chance to ride the waves
(People's Daily Online) 16:03, July 15, 2022
|Tourists enjoy surfing in Wanning, a coastal city in south China’s Hainan Province. (Photo/Courtesy of Wanning municipal bureau of culture and tourism)
Riyue Bay in Wanning city, south China’s Hainan Province, is attracting an increasing number of tourists who enjoy riding the waves.
In recent years, more and more tourists have flocked to the coastal city to learn surfing skills or indulge their passion for the sport. Endowed with unique geographical and climate advantages, Wanning has made surfing a shining calling card of its tourism industry. The rapid development of the city’s surfing industry has benefited many local villagers, who have increased their income by engaging in such businesses as surfing training, restaurants and homestay hotels.
