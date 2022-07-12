Exhibition of ancient Roman civilization brought to Beijing
A visitor views exhibits at the exhibition titled "Tota Italia -- Origins of a Nation" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2022.(Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- A new exhibition on the origins of Italy has opened at the National Museum of China in Beijing.
Titled "Tota Italia -- Origins of a Nation," it features 503 pieces of precious antiques from 26 museums across Italy.
Presented in Chinese, Italian, and English simultaneously, the exhibition will last until Oct. 9.
A visitor views exhibits at the exhibition titled "Tota Italia -- Origins of a Nation" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2022.
A new exhibition on the origins of Italy has opened at the National Museum of China in Beijing.
Titled "Tota Italia -- Origins of a Nation," it features 503 pieces of precious antiques from 26 museums across Italy.
Presented in Chinese, Italian, and English simultaneously, the exhibition will last until Oct. 9. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
A visitor takes photos at the exhibition titled "Tota Italia -- Origins of a Nation" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2022.
A new exhibition on the origins of Italy has opened at the National Museum of China in Beijing.
Titled "Tota Italia -- Origins of a Nation," it features 503 pieces of precious antiques from 26 museums across Italy.
Presented in Chinese, Italian, and English simultaneously, the exhibition will last until Oct. 9. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
An exhibit is seen at the exhibition titled "Tota Italia -- Origins of a Nation" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2022.
A new exhibition on the origins of Italy has opened at the National Museum of China in Beijing.
Titled "Tota Italia -- Origins of a Nation," it features 503 pieces of precious antiques from 26 museums across Italy.
Presented in Chinese, Italian, and English simultaneously, the exhibition will last until Oct. 9. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Visitors take photos of an exhibit at the exhibition titled "Tota Italia -- Origins of a Nation" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2022.
A new exhibition on the origins of Italy has opened at the National Museum of China in Beijing.
Titled "Tota Italia -- Origins of a Nation," it features 503 pieces of precious antiques from 26 museums across Italy.
Presented in Chinese, Italian, and English simultaneously, the exhibition will last until Oct. 9. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
A journalist visits the exhibition titled "Tota Italia -- Origins of a Nation" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2022.
A new exhibition on the origins of Italy has opened at the National Museum of China in Beijing.
Titled "Tota Italia -- Origins of a Nation," it features 503 pieces of precious antiques from 26 museums across Italy.
Presented in Chinese, Italian, and English simultaneously, the exhibition will last until Oct. 9. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
A visitor takes photos of an exhibit at the exhibition titled "Tota Italia -- Origins of a Nation" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2022.
A new exhibition on the origins of Italy has opened at the National Museum of China in Beijing.
Titled "Tota Italia -- Origins of a Nation," it features 503 pieces of precious antiques from 26 museums across Italy.
Presented in Chinese, Italian, and English simultaneously, the exhibition will last until Oct. 9. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
A staff member introduces an exhibit at the exhibition titled "Tota Italia -- Origins of a Nation" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2022.
A new exhibition on the origins of Italy has opened at the National Museum of China in Beijing.
Titled "Tota Italia -- Origins of a Nation," it features 503 pieces of precious antiques from 26 museums across Italy.
Presented in Chinese, Italian, and English simultaneously, the exhibition will last until Oct. 9. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
A staff member introduces an exhibit at the exhibition titled "Tota Italia -- Origins of a Nation" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2022.
A new exhibition on the origins of Italy has opened at the National Museum of China in Beijing.
Titled "Tota Italia -- Origins of a Nation," it features 503 pieces of precious antiques from 26 museums across Italy.
Presented in Chinese, Italian, and English simultaneously, the exhibition will last until Oct. 9. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
An exhibit is seen at the exhibition titled "Tota Italia -- Origins of a Nation" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2022.
A new exhibition on the origins of Italy has opened at the National Museum of China in Beijing.
Titled "Tota Italia -- Origins of a Nation," it features 503 pieces of precious antiques from 26 museums across Italy.
Presented in Chinese, Italian, and English simultaneously, the exhibition will last until Oct. 9. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Exhibition themed "WAVELENGTH: On the Edge of Senses" kicks off in Beijing
- 8 Qing Dynasty stone tablets found in SW China shrine
- Gansu Provincial Museum promotes cultural products featuring ancient bronze horse statue
- Exhibition of ancient Chinese 'Jin State' unveiled in Nanjing Museum
- 2022 Chongqing Int'l Auto Exhibition kicks off in SW China
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.