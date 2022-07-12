Exhibition of ancient Roman civilization brought to Beijing

Xinhua) 08:27, July 12, 2022

A visitor views exhibits at the exhibition titled "Tota Italia -- Origins of a Nation" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2022.(Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- A new exhibition on the origins of Italy has opened at the National Museum of China in Beijing.

Titled "Tota Italia -- Origins of a Nation," it features 503 pieces of precious antiques from 26 museums across Italy.

Presented in Chinese, Italian, and English simultaneously, the exhibition will last until Oct. 9.

A visitor views exhibits at the exhibition titled "Tota Italia -- Origins of a Nation" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2022.

A visitor takes photos at the exhibition titled "Tota Italia -- Origins of a Nation" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2022.

An exhibit is seen at the exhibition titled "Tota Italia -- Origins of a Nation" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2022.

Visitors take photos of an exhibit at the exhibition titled "Tota Italia -- Origins of a Nation" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2022.

A journalist visits the exhibition titled "Tota Italia -- Origins of a Nation" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2022.

A visitor takes photos of an exhibit at the exhibition titled "Tota Italia -- Origins of a Nation" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2022.

A staff member introduces an exhibit at the exhibition titled "Tota Italia -- Origins of a Nation" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2022.

A staff member introduces an exhibit at the exhibition titled "Tota Italia -- Origins of a Nation" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2022.

An exhibit is seen at the exhibition titled "Tota Italia -- Origins of a Nation" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2022.

