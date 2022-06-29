Gansu Provincial Museum promotes cultural products featuring ancient bronze horse statue

Xinhua) 09:34, June 29, 2022

A tourist (L) selects souvenirs featuring an ancient bronze horse statue at a store in Gansu Provincial Museum in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province, June 28, 2022. The bronze horse statue, popularly known as "Bronze Galloping Horse Treading on a Flying Swallow," was unearthed in 1960s from the Leitai Tomb of the Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220 AD) in Wuwei and is now preserved in the Gansu Provincial Museum. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

A tourist (L) poses for photos with a staff member wearing headgear featuring an ancient bronze horse statue at a store in Gansu Provincial Museum in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province, June 28, 2022. The bronze horse statue, popularly known as "Bronze Galloping Horse Treading on a Flying Swallow," was unearthed in 1960s from the Leitai Tomb of the Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220 AD) in Wuwei and is now preserved in the Gansu Provincial Museum. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

Souvenirs featuring an ancient bronze horse statue are seen at a store in Gansu Provincial Museum in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province, June 28, 2022. The bronze horse statue, popularly known as "Bronze Galloping Horse Treading on a Flying Swallow," was unearthed in 1960s from the Leitai Tomb of the Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220 AD) in Wuwei and is now preserved in the Gansu Provincial Museum. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)