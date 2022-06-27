Exhibition of ancient Chinese 'Jin State' unveiled in Nanjing Museum

Ecns.cn) 16:45, June 27, 2022

Photo taken on June 26, 2022 shows the exhibits from the ancient Chinese Jin State (265 - 420) on display in Nanjing Museum, east China's Jiangsu Province. A total of 231 pieces of cultural relics from Shanxi Museum are on show in Nanjing. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

