What can we find in a museum?

(People's Daily App) 10:13, May 18, 2022

May 18 marks International Museum Day.

At the museum, you can find the enlightenment, that first spark of wisdom, the story of evolution, the circle of life. You can learn of animals, plants and Mother Earth.

You can encounter men and women of talent, bravery and integrity. You can find great thinkers, marvelous artifacts and peerless art.

There was turbulence, destruction and violence in our history. However, you can learn the lessons.

