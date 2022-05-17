In pics: Creative cultural products in Sanxingdui Museum

Xinhua) 10:05, May 17, 2022

People visit the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 16, 2022. In recent years, important archaeological discoveries from Sanxingdui Ruins site have driven the boom of the designing and sales of cultural and creative products in the Sanxingdui Museum. Products based on excavated cultural relics are popular among visiting tourists.

Products based on excavated cultural relics are popular among visiting tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Visitors shop at a souvenir store in the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 16, 2022.

Products based on excavated cultural relics are popular among visiting tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A visitor shops at a souvenir store in the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 16, 2022.

Products based on excavated cultural relics are popular among visiting tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A fridge magnet in shape of a gold mask is displayed in Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 16, 2022.

Products based on excavated cultural relics are popular among visiting tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A fridge magnet in shape of a bronze ware is displayed in Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 16, 2022.

Products based on excavated cultural relics are popular among visiting tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

People visit the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 16, 2022.

Products based on excavated cultural relics are popular among visiting tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A fridge magnet in shape of a bronze mask is displayed in Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 16, 2022.

Products based on excavated cultural relics are popular among visiting tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A fridge magnet in shape of a bronze sculpture of human head is displayed in Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 16, 2022.

Products based on excavated cultural relics are popular among visiting tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A fridge magnet in shape of a bronze mask is displayed in Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 16, 2022.

Products based on excavated cultural relics are popular among visiting tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Combo photo shows a bronze sculpture of a tree (L) and a bookmark in shape of the relic in Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 16, 2022.

Products based on excavated cultural relics are popular among visiting tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Visitors shop at a souvenir store in the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 16, 2022.

Products based on excavated cultural relics are popular among visiting tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

