International Museum Day celebrated across China

Xinhua) 08:32, May 18, 2022

People watch dinosaur fossils at Nanjing Museum in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 17, 2022. The International Museum Day, which falls on May 18, is being celebrated with a variety of online and offline activities across China. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

