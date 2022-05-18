Majority of China's museums now offer free admission

May 18, 2022

WUHAN, May 18 (Xinhua) -- The total number of Chinese museums rose by 395 to 6,183 in 2021, 90 percent of them offering free admission, said a senior cultural official Wednesday.

Li Qun, vice minister of culture and tourism and head of the National Cultural Heritage Administration, gave the figures while addressing an event held in central China's Wuhan city to mark the International Museum Day via video link.

Chinese museums received a total of 779 million visitors last year, and the exhibitions and training sessions they presented online garnered 4.1 billion views, figures showed.

