Exhibition themed "WAVELENGTH: On the Edge of Senses" kicks off in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:30, July 07, 2022

A young visitor scampers in an exhibition at the Times Art Museum in Beijing, capital of China, July 6, 2022. An exhibition themed "WAVELENGTH: On the Edge of Senses" kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A man visits an exhibition at the Times Art Museum in Beijing, capital of China, July 6, 2022. An exhibition themed "WAVELENGTH: On the Edge of Senses" kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A visitor stops in an exhibition at the Times Art Museum in Beijing, capital of China, July 6, 2022. An exhibition themed "WAVELENGTH: On the Edge of Senses" kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Liang Chen)

