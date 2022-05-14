"The Kiss" by Gustav Klimt exhibited at Upper Belvedere in Vienna
Visitors view "The Kiss" by Gustav Klimt at the Upper Belvedere in Vienna, Austria, May 12, 2022.
The Upper Belvedere in Vienna houses one of Austria's most valuable art collections - with key works by Gustav Klimt, Egon Schiele and Oskar Kokoschka. The heart of the Belvedere collection is formed by the 24 paintings of Gustav Klimt with his golden images "The Kiss" and "Judith". "The Kiss" in particular is world-famous. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)
Souvenirs featuring "The Kiss" by Gustav Klimt are seen at the Upper Belvedere in Vienna, Austria, May 12, 2022.
The Upper Belvedere in Vienna houses one of Austria's most valuable art collections - with key works by Gustav Klimt, Egon Schiele and Oskar Kokoschka. The heart of the Belvedere collection is formed by the 24 paintings of Gustav Klimt with his golden images "The Kiss" and "Judith". "The Kiss" in particular is world-famous. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)
A visitor views "The Kiss" by Gustav Klimt at the Upper Belvedere in Vienna, Austria, May 12, 2022.
The Upper Belvedere in Vienna houses one of Austria's most valuable art collections - with key works by Gustav Klimt, Egon Schiele and Oskar Kokoschka. The heart of the Belvedere collection is formed by the 24 paintings of Gustav Klimt with his golden images "The Kiss" and "Judith". "The Kiss" in particular is world-famous. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)
Souvenirs featuring "The Kiss" by Gustav Klimt are seen at the Upper Belvedere in Vienna, Austria, May 12, 2022.
The Upper Belvedere in Vienna houses one of Austria's most valuable art collections - with key works by Gustav Klimt, Egon Schiele and Oskar Kokoschka. The heart of the Belvedere collection is formed by the 24 paintings of Gustav Klimt with his golden images "The Kiss" and "Judith". "The Kiss" in particular is world-famous. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)
Visitors view "The Kiss" by Gustav Klimt at the Upper Belvedere in Vienna, Austria, May 12, 2022.
The Upper Belvedere in Vienna houses one of Austria's most valuable art collections - with key works by Gustav Klimt, Egon Schiele and Oskar Kokoschka. The heart of the Belvedere collection is formed by the 24 paintings of Gustav Klimt with his golden images "The Kiss" and "Judith". "The Kiss" in particular is world-famous. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)
Souvenirs featuring "The Kiss" by Gustav Klimt are seen at the Upper Belvedere in Vienna, Austria, May 12, 2022.
The Upper Belvedere in Vienna houses one of Austria's most valuable art collections - with key works by Gustav Klimt, Egon Schiele and Oskar Kokoschka. The heart of the Belvedere collection is formed by the 24 paintings of Gustav Klimt with his golden images "The Kiss" and "Judith". "The Kiss" in particular is world-famous. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)
Souvenirs featuring "The Kiss" by Gustav Klimt are seen at the Upper Belvedere in Vienna, Austria, May 12, 2022.
The Upper Belvedere in Vienna houses one of Austria's most valuable art collections - with key works by Gustav Klimt, Egon Schiele and Oskar Kokoschka. The heart of the Belvedere collection is formed by the 24 paintings of Gustav Klimt with his golden images "The Kiss" and "Judith". "The Kiss" in particular is world-famous. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)
A souvenir featuring "The Kiss" by Gustav Klimt is seen at the Upper Belvedere in Vienna, Austria, May 12, 2022.
The Upper Belvedere in Vienna houses one of Austria's most valuable art collections - with key works by Gustav Klimt, Egon Schiele and Oskar Kokoschka. The heart of the Belvedere collection is formed by the 24 paintings of Gustav Klimt with his golden images "The Kiss" and "Judith". "The Kiss" in particular is world-famous. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)
Souvenirs featuring "The Kiss" by Gustav Klimt are seen at the Upper Belvedere in Vienna, Austria, May 12, 2022.
The Upper Belvedere in Vienna houses one of Austria's most valuable art collections - with key works by Gustav Klimt, Egon Schiele and Oskar Kokoschka. The heart of the Belvedere collection is formed by the 24 paintings of Gustav Klimt with his golden images "The Kiss" and "Judith". "The Kiss" in particular is world-famous. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)
Photos
Related Stories
- Highlights of Stargazer exhibition in Delta, Canada
- Art exhibition of "Dream of the Red Chamber" opens in The Netherlands
- 47th Int'l Food and Beverage Exhibition held in Chiba, Japan
- Art works using AI technology on exhibition in Vancouver
- People visit exhibition "A la Rencontre du Petit Prince" in Paris, France
- People visit exhibition held to support small business owners in Gaza City
- Exhibition on Chinese civilization opens at Palace Museum
- Tiger-themed exhibition held at China's National Museum
- China, Iran hold 1st joint exhibition of stamps in Tehran
- Beijing 2022 photo exhibition held in Sydney
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.