"The Kiss" by Gustav Klimt exhibited at Upper Belvedere in Vienna

Xinhua) 09:52, May 14, 2022

Visitors view "The Kiss" by Gustav Klimt at the Upper Belvedere in Vienna, Austria, May 12, 2022.

The Upper Belvedere in Vienna houses one of Austria's most valuable art collections - with key works by Gustav Klimt, Egon Schiele and Oskar Kokoschka. The heart of the Belvedere collection is formed by the 24 paintings of Gustav Klimt with his golden images "The Kiss" and "Judith". "The Kiss" in particular is world-famous. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

Souvenirs featuring "The Kiss" by Gustav Klimt are seen at the Upper Belvedere in Vienna, Austria, May 12, 2022.

A visitor views "The Kiss" by Gustav Klimt at the Upper Belvedere in Vienna, Austria, May 12, 2022.

Souvenirs featuring "The Kiss" by Gustav Klimt are seen at the Upper Belvedere in Vienna, Austria, May 12, 2022.

Visitors view "The Kiss" by Gustav Klimt at the Upper Belvedere in Vienna, Austria, May 12, 2022.

Souvenirs featuring "The Kiss" by Gustav Klimt are seen at the Upper Belvedere in Vienna, Austria, May 12, 2022.

Souvenirs featuring "The Kiss" by Gustav Klimt are seen at the Upper Belvedere in Vienna, Austria, May 12, 2022.

A souvenir featuring "The Kiss" by Gustav Klimt is seen at the Upper Belvedere in Vienna, Austria, May 12, 2022.

Souvenirs featuring "The Kiss" by Gustav Klimt are seen at the Upper Belvedere in Vienna, Austria, May 12, 2022.

