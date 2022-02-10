Home>>
People visit exhibition held to support small business owners in Gaza City
(Xinhua) 09:40, February 10, 2022
A Palestinian man participates in an exhibition held to support small business owners at a hotel in Gaza City, on Feb. 9, 2022. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
A Palestinian woman participates in an exhibition held to support small business owners at a hotel in Gaza City, on Feb. 9, 2022. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
People visit an exhibition held to support small business owners at a hotel in Gaza City, on Feb. 9, 2022. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
People visit an exhibition held to support small business owners at a hotel in Gaza City, on Feb. 9, 2022. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
