Exhibition on Chinese civilization opens at Palace Museum
(Xinhua) 10:14, January 26, 2022
Photo taken on Jan. 25, 2022 shows a piece of jade in the shape of Chinese dragon during an exhibition held at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China.(Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition featuring Chinese civilization opened Tuesday at the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City.
With more than 130 pieces or sets of precious cultural relics displayed, the exhibition sheds light on the origin, development and achievements of Chinese civilization, as well as its major contributions to human civilization.
The exhibition will run until May 4. Advance reservation is required for entry, with the daily visitor limit capped at 3,000.
