Art works using AI technology on exhibition in Vancouver

Xinhua) 10:02, March 03, 2022

A woman looks at an art work created by using AI technology during the media preview of "The Imitation Game" exhibition at Vancouver Art Gallery in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on March 2, 2022. The exhibition, which runs from March 5 until Oct. 23, 2022, reviews the art and cultural aspect by examining the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology as a medium in the production of modern art form. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A woman looks at an art work created by using AI and robotic technology during the media preview of "The Imitation Game" exhibition at Vancouver Art Gallery in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on March 2, 2022. The exhibition, which runs from March 5 until Oct. 23, 2022, reviews the art and cultural aspect by examining the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology as a medium in the production of modern art form. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People look at exhibits during the media preview of "The Imitation Game" exhibition at Vancouver Art Gallery in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on March 2, 2022. The exhibition, which runs from March 5 until Oct. 23, 2022, reviews the art and cultural aspect by examining the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology as a medium in the production of modern art form. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A visitor looks at art works created by using AI technology during the media preview of "The Imitation Game" exhibition at Vancouver Art Gallery in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on March 2, 2022. The exhibition, which runs from March 5 until Oct. 23, 2022, reviews the art and cultural aspect by examining the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology as a medium in the production of modern art form. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

