Home>>
Chinese shadow puppetry: art of light and shadow
(Ecns.cn) 14:41, February 23, 2022
A leather puppet by local craftsmen is displayed in Haidong City, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yufeng)
Shadow puppetry, also known as Piying, is an ancient folk art which is to create the impression of humans and objects by manipulating flat leather puppets against a lit-up translucent screen.
The shadow play was registered in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2011.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Village in east China’s Anhui takes on new look after artistic renovation
- LA Art Show returns as in-person event
- People visit Egypt's 1st World Art Forum in Cairo
- Visitors attend preview of Jingdezhen International Ceramic Art Biennale 2021 in E China's Jiangxi
- Local artist teaches Tibetan people to create grain art
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.