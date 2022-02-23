Chinese shadow puppetry: art of light and shadow

Ecns.cn) 14:41, February 23, 2022

A leather puppet by local craftsmen is displayed in Haidong City, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yufeng)

Shadow puppetry, also known as Piying, is an ancient folk art which is to create the impression of humans and objects by manipulating flat leather puppets against a lit-up translucent screen.

The shadow play was registered in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2011.

