LA Art Show returns as in-person event

Xinhua) 09:07, January 21, 2022

A person visits the LA Art Show in Los Angeles, the United States, Jan. 19, 2022. LA Art Show, the most comprehensive international contemporary art show in America, returned to the Los Angeles Convention Center as an in-person event on Wednesday evening despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

A person visits the LA Art Show in Los Angeles, the United States, Jan. 19, 2022. LA Art Show, the most comprehensive international contemporary art show in America, returned to the Los Angeles Convention Center as an in-person event on Wednesday evening despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

People visit the LA Art Show in Los Angeles, the United States, Jan. 19, 2022. LA Art Show, the most comprehensive international contemporary art show in America, returned to the Los Angeles Convention Center as an in-person event on Wednesday evening despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)