LA Art Show returns as in-person event
A person visits the LA Art Show in Los Angeles, the United States, Jan. 19, 2022. LA Art Show, the most comprehensive international contemporary art show in America, returned to the Los Angeles Convention Center as an in-person event on Wednesday evening despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)
