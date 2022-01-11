Visitors attend preview of Jingdezhen International Ceramic Art Biennale 2021 in E China's Jiangxi

Xinhua) 16:54, January 11, 2022

A visitor attends a preview of the Jingdezhen International Ceramic Art Biennale 2021 in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 10, 2022. Themed "The Spirit of Ceramics," the biennale is scheduled to kick off on Feb. 28 and will last till March 18 this year, featuring 206 ceramic artworks from around the world. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)