Home>>
Visitors attend preview of Jingdezhen International Ceramic Art Biennale 2021 in E China's Jiangxi
(Xinhua) 16:54, January 11, 2022
A visitor attends a preview of the Jingdezhen International Ceramic Art Biennale 2021 in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 10, 2022. Themed "The Spirit of Ceramics," the biennale is scheduled to kick off on Feb. 28 and will last till March 18 this year, featuring 206 ceramic artworks from around the world. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Local artist teaches Tibetan people to create grain art
- Art exhibition of 7th Silk Road International Arts Festival held in Xi'an
- Chinese, Greek youth create artworks to send best wishes to Beijing 2022
- CIIE’s cultural and art section offers a feast for the eyes with its artistic masterpieces
- Three art exhibitions debut in East China's Nanjing City
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.