Local artist teaches Tibetan people to create grain art
(Ecns.cn) 13:21, December 09, 2021
A Tibetan woman creates artwork with grains such as highland barley, wheat and rapeseed, in Jianzha County, Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 8, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)
In 2007, local artist Sonam Ben began to create Tibetan-style grain art. Over the years, he constantly explored the steps of odor prevention, insect prevention, moisture-proof and mounting, and successfully mastered the skills. Now, he has opened local trainings and led more people to get rich with their hands.
