About 1,500 black-necked cranes fly to Lhunzhub County of China's Tibet

Xinhua) 16:50, December 08, 2021

Black-necked cranes are seen at Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 7, 2021. About 1,500 black-necked cranes have flown to Lhunzhub County for the winter. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

