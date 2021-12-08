Home>>
About 1,500 black-necked cranes fly to Lhunzhub County of China's Tibet
(Xinhua) 16:50, December 08, 2021
Black-necked cranes are seen at Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 7, 2021. About 1,500 black-necked cranes have flown to Lhunzhub County for the winter. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)
Photos
