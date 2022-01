We Are China

People visit Egypt's 1st World Art Forum in Cairo

Xinhua) 08:16, January 18, 2022

A visitor views a painting at an art exhibition during Egypt's 1st World Art Forum in Cairo, Egypt, on Jan. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

People visit an art exhibition during Egypt's 1st World Art Forum in Cairo, Egypt, on Jan. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

People visit an art exhibition during Egypt's 1st World Art Forum in Cairo, Egypt, on Jan. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Photo taken on Jan. 16, 2022 shows a sculpture at an art exhibition during Egypt's 1st World Art Forum in Cairo, Egypt. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

People visit an art exhibition during Egypt's 1st World Art Forum in Cairo, Egypt, on Jan. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

