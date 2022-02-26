Shadow puppetry troupe has new tricks

Xinhua) February 26, 2022

There is a 16-member shadow puppetry troupe in Hualong Hui Autonomous County, Haidong City, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Although the troupe has only established for one year, they have already produced many works, such as shadow puppetry dramas, shadow-puppet-inspired dances, and leather carving handicrafts. The troupe provides marvelous performances for local audience with its innovations based on traditional shadow puppetry art.

Jin Wenlu, 65 years old, is a member of the shadow puppetry troupe who has been working in this industry for almost 40 years. He said the production method of the puppet is in fact very complicated. Leather is used to make the puppets. After soaking in water for 15 days, the leather will be hung and fixed in the shade, and then carved. After picking out the brightest leather, craftsmen will carry out a series of processes, including carving, correction, variegation, and firing. Then, the craftsman will connect and assemble each part to form a colorful shadow puppet figure.

A member of the troupe colors a shadow puppet.

This vivid leather carving handicraft from the play Water Margin is a cultural product made by this shadow puppetry troupe. It is an attempt to integrate shadow puppetry with modern elements.

After the show, audiences are invited to try the shadow puppets.

