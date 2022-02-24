People visit exhibition "A la Rencontre du Petit Prince" in Paris, France

Xinhua) 13:17, February 24, 2022

People visit the exhibition "A la Rencontre du Petit Prince"(Meet the Little Prince) at the Musee des Art Decoratifs de Paris, in Paris, France, Feb. 23, 2022. The exhibition features some 600 artworks by the French writer, designer and illustrator Antoine de Saint-Exupery, including the original manuscript for the first time exhibited in France. The exhibition runs from Feb. 17 to June 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

