2022 Menton Lemon Festival to be held in France

Xinhua) 08:19, February 10, 2022

An installation decorated with lemons and oranges is seen during preparations for the annual Lemon Festival in Menton, France, on Feb. 9, 2022. The 2022 Menton Lemon Festival will be held from Feb. 12 to Feb. 27. (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)

A man decorates an installation during preparations for the annual Lemon Festival in Menton, France, on Feb. 9, 2022. The 2022 Menton Lemon Festival will be held from Feb. 12 to Feb. 27. (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)

A man decorates an installation during preparations for the annual Lemon Festival in Menton, France, on Feb. 9, 2022. The 2022 Menton Lemon Festival will be held from Feb. 12 to Feb. 27. (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)

A woman decorates an installation during preparations for the annual Lemon Festival in Menton, France, on Feb. 9, 2022. The 2022 Menton Lemon Festival will be held from Feb. 12 to Feb. 27. (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)

Workers decorate an installation during preparations for the annual Lemon Festival in Menton, France, on Feb. 9, 2022. The 2022 Menton Lemon Festival will be held from Feb. 12 to Feb. 27. (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)

