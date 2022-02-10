2022 Menton Lemon Festival to be held in France
An installation decorated with lemons and oranges is seen during preparations for the annual Lemon Festival in Menton, France, on Feb. 9, 2022. The 2022 Menton Lemon Festival will be held from Feb. 12 to Feb. 27. (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)
Photos
