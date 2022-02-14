Lemon Festival held in Menton, France
A dancer performs during the 2022 edition of Lemon Festival in Menton, France, Feb. 13, 2022.
The festival runs from Feb. 12 to 27 under the theme "Operas and Dances." (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)
People watch a parade during the 2022 edition of Lemon Festival in Menton, France, Feb. 13, 2022.
The festival runs from Feb. 12 to 27 under the theme "Operas and Dances." (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)
People watch a parade during the 2022 edition of Lemon Festival in Menton, France, Feb. 13, 2022.
The festival runs from Feb. 12 to 27 under the theme "Operas and Dances." (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)
People watch a parade during the 2022 edition of Lemon Festival in Menton, France, Feb. 13, 2022.
The festival runs from Feb. 12 to 27 under the theme "Operas and Dances." (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)
People watch a parade during the 2022 edition of Lemon Festival in Menton, France, Feb. 13, 2022.
The festival runs from Feb. 12 to 27 under the theme "Operas and Dances." (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Profile: Frenchman gains online popularity out of love for Chinese snacks
- 2022 Menton Lemon Festival to be held in France
- "Peace, Friendship, Love" concert recorded in France
- Macron presents French EU Council Presidency's priorities to EP
- Emblematic landmarks in France turn blue to mark French presidency of EU
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.