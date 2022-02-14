We Are China

Lemon Festival held in Menton, France

Xinhua) 10:30, February 14, 2022

A dancer performs during the 2022 edition of Lemon Festival in Menton, France, Feb. 13, 2022.

The festival runs from Feb. 12 to 27 under the theme "Operas and Dances." (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)

People watch a parade during the 2022 edition of Lemon Festival in Menton, France, Feb. 13, 2022.

People watch a parade during the 2022 edition of Lemon Festival in Menton, France, Feb. 13, 2022.

People watch a parade during the 2022 edition of Lemon Festival in Menton, France, Feb. 13, 2022.

People watch a parade during the 2022 edition of Lemon Festival in Menton, France, Feb. 13, 2022.

