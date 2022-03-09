47th Int'l Food and Beverage Exhibition held in Chiba, Japan

Xinhua) 09:15, March 09, 2022

People visit the 47th International Food and Beverage Exhibition at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall in Chiba, Japan, March 8, 2022. The exhibition is held from March 8 to 11. Nearly 1,500 companies from 44 countries and regions participated in the exhibition. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

People visit a stall displaying Chinese liquor during the 47th International Food and Beverage Exhibition at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall in Chiba, Japan, March 8, 2022. The exhibition is held from March 8 to March 11. Nearly 1,500 companies from 44 countries and regions participated in the exhibition. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

