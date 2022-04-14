Highlights of Stargazer exhibition in Delta, Canada
A woman visits the Stargazer exhibition in Delta, British Columbia, Canada, on April 13, 2022. The exhibition allows audience to explore the outer space experience through interactive displays, scale replicas of historic rockets, space stations, and satellites. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
Visitors watch a movie at the Stargazer exhibition in Delta, British Columbia, Canada, on April 13, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
A woman looks at a model at the Stargazer exhibition in Delta, British Columbia, Canada, on April 13, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
A man visits the Stargazer exhibition in Delta, British Columbia, Canada, on April 13, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
A woman visits the Stargazer exhibition in Delta, British Columbia, Canada, on April 13, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
Visitors watch a movie at the Stargazer exhibition in Delta, British Columbia, Canada, on April 13, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
Visitors experience a VR exhibit at the Stargazer exhibition in Delta, British Columbia, Canada, on April 13, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
