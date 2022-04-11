Canada restarts cruise ship business

Xinhua) 10:20, April 11, 2022

Passengers disembark from the Holland America Koningsdam cruise ship after the ship docked at the Canada Place cruise terminal in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on April 10, 2022. The Holland America Koningsdam on Sunday became the first cruise ship to call at the port of Vancouver in about two and half years since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. About 310 cruise ship calls are expected for the 2022 season, according to Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A crew member of the Holland America Koningsdam cruise ship waves from the window after the ship docked at the Canada Place cruise terminal in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on April 10, 2022. The Holland America Koningsdam on Sunday became the first cruise ship to call at the port of Vancouver in about two and half years since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. About 310 cruise ship calls are expected for the 2022 season, according to Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

The Holland America Koningsdam cruise ship is berthed at the Canada Place cruise terminal in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on April 10, 2022. The Holland America Koningsdam on Sunday became the first cruise ship to call at the port of Vancouver in about two and half years since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. About 310 cruise ship calls are expected for the 2022 season, according to Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

