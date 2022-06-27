2022 Chongqing Int'l Auto Exhibition kicks off in SW China

Xinhua) 08:43, June 27, 2022

Visitors view a new energy vehicle during the 2022 Chongqing International Auto Exhibition in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 25, 2022.

The 2022 Chongqing International Auto Exhibition kicked off on Saturday. More than 1,000 vehicle models from over 110 brands are on display, with as many as 300 types of new energy vehicles from over 40 brands showcased at the exhibition. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A staff member introduces an electric off-road motorcycle made of ultra-light carbon fiber materials during the 2022 Chongqing International Auto Exhibition in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 25, 2022.

The 2022 Chongqing International Auto Exhibition kicked off on Saturday. More than 1,000 vehicle models from over 110 brands are on display, with as many as 300 types of new energy vehicles from over 40 brands showcased at the exhibition. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

